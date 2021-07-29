Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Government does not pay madrasa teachers

According to the Kerala government, madrasa teachers are not entitled to any state funds. In response to a question from IUML legislator T V Ibrahim, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government does not pay salaries to madrasa teachers.

Madrasa teachers have a contributory welfare fund to which they and their local committees each contribute Rs 50 each in a month. Ibrahim stated that there was a campaign before the Assembly elections that claimed the state was paying madrasa teachers.

According to the state government, the welfare fund had a corpus of Rs 10 crore in 2010. Various expenses, service charges, and retirement grants for retired madrasa teachers are covered by the corpus fund, which is interest-free. There are 23,809 madrasa teachers in Kerala who are members of the welfare fund.

The CM said there had been an effort to portray that Muslims are making illegal profits. ‘Certain quarters engaged in the campaign with a communal intention. That issue has to be addressed,’ he added.