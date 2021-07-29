Vaccine passport not planned for global travel, MEA clarifies

New Delhi: In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that there are no current plans to introduce Vaccine Passport for international travel. Despite discussions on vaccine certificates for Covid-19, no multilateral arrangements have been reached, Union Minister V Muraleedharan wrote in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

‘There is no plan to introduce a vaccine passport. While there have been multilateral discussions, including within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), regarding COVID-19 vaccination certificates, no multilateral arrangements have been reached so far,’ said the junior minister. Clarification from the Center comes at a time when several countries are planning to introduce vaccine passports, a document that proves a person has been immunized for use in speeding up visa applications.

‘We expect that Indians who have been vaccinated under our domestic vaccination program will be treated at par with those vaccinated in the EU and that the CoWIN vaccination certificate will be recognized by the EU on a reciprocal basis,’ MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. In India, however, only those volunteers who took part in the trials for these vaccines are being given certificates for COVID-19 vaccines, which are approved for emergency use.