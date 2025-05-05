SC orders fresh FSL report on leaked audio tapes linked to ex-CM Biren Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to submit a fresh report on leaked audio tapes allegedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in inciting ethnic violence. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar reviewed the CFSL’s current sealed report on the authenticity of the tapes but found it insufficient and asked for a revised version. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, urged the court to allow the investigation to proceed without aggravating the situation, noting that peace was returning to the region.

The case stems from a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which demanded an independent investigation into the audio clips that allegedly reveal the former Chief Minister’s involvement. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, expressed concerns over the ongoing investigation being conducted by the state police. However, the bench declined to halt the investigation and assured Bhushan that the imposition of President’s Rule in the state should address his concerns about impartiality.

The leaked audio clips, reportedly obtained from a whistle-blower, are said to feature telephone conversations implicating top officials, including Biren Singh, in the ethnic unrest in Manipur. The violence, which erupted on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM), has been marked by fierce clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The conflict, rooted in deep ethnic and religious divides, has caused widespread turmoil, prompting the central government to deploy paramilitary forces to stabilize the situation.