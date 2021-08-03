UAE to ease flight restrictions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan and 4 other countries

UAE will ease travel limitations from six nations on its flight ban list to allow its residents who have been stuck abroad to return home. Individuals who have been vaccinated, as well as those not vaccinated who fall into certain job categories, may apply for permission to return starting August 5. According to state news agency Wam, Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, Nepalese, Nigerians and Ugandans are included in the decision.

The traveler must possess a valid UAE residence permit and provide proof that he or she has received both doses of the Coronavirus vaccine in the UAE. In some cases, unvaccinated people are allowed to return. There are also exceptions for people who are unvaccinated.

Patients undergoing medical treatment and employees of federal or local governments are among these groups. In addition, medical workers, teachers at schools and universities in the Emirates and students with extenuating circumstances are among them. Federal Identity and Citizenship must be contacted for permission for these people to return. Their applications are processed through the website of the immigration department.

In addition, they must obtain a negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the time of their departure. Prior to boarding a flight, a rapid test will be conducted, and passengers will be subjected to further precautionary measures, such as PCR testing and quarantine, upon arrival in the UAE. The UAE previously allowed delegates, businesspeople and residents of Golden Visas to return from any banned destinations as long as they obtained prior approval.

How to travel to the UAE from restricted countries

From August 5, travelers will also be able to enter the airport with vaccinations and without vaccinations according to the following categories:

UAE health workers. Doctors, nurses, and technicians fall into this category

The UAE’s education sector includes universities, colleges, schools, and institutes

The students in the country

Humanitarian cases whose residency is valid

Federal and local government employees

Expo participants are welcome to enter:

Before, only passengers who fell under eight exempted categories were allowed entry to restricted countries. Below are the categories: