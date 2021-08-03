UAE to ease flight restrictions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan and 4 other countries

UAE will ease travel limitations from six nations on its flight ban list to allow its residents who have been stuck abroad to return home. Individuals who have been vaccinated, as well as those not vaccinated who fall into certain job categories, may apply for permission to return starting August 5. According to state news agency Wam, Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, Nepalese, Nigerians and Ugandans are included in the decision.
The traveler must possess a valid UAE residence permit and provide proof that he or she has received both doses of the Coronavirus vaccine in the UAE. In some cases, unvaccinated people are allowed to return. There are also exceptions for people who are unvaccinated.
Patients undergoing medical treatment and employees of federal or local governments are among these groups. In addition, medical workers, teachers at schools and universities in the Emirates and students with extenuating circumstances are among them. Federal Identity and Citizenship must be contacted for permission for these people to return. Their applications are processed through the website of the immigration department.
In addition, they must obtain a negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the time of their departure. Prior to boarding a flight, a rapid test will be conducted, and passengers will be subjected to further precautionary measures, such as PCR testing and quarantine, upon arrival in the UAE. The UAE previously allowed delegates, businesspeople and residents of Golden Visas to return from any banned destinations as long as they obtained prior approval.
#???????_???????? ? #???????_?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ???? ????? ?? ????????? ?? ??? ????? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ????? ???? ???? ?? ????? ???????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ??????? ???? ???????? ?? ????? 5 ?????.#???_???_?????? pic.twitter.com/NB2hEJdKzN
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 3, 2021
How to travel to the UAE from restricted countries
From August 5, travelers will also be able to enter the airport with vaccinations and without vaccinations according to the following categories:
- UAE health workers. Doctors, nurses, and technicians fall into this category
- The UAE’s education sector includes universities, colleges, schools, and institutes
- The students in the country
- Humanitarian cases whose residency is valid
- Federal and local government employees
Read more: Mega Manhunt: Army uniformed suspects flee from Eagle-eyed Army personnel
Expo participants are welcome to enter:
Before, only passengers who fell under eight exempted categories were allowed entry to restricted countries. Below are the categories:
- A citizen of UAE and his/her first-degree relatives;
- The UAE’s diplomatic personnel working abroad, including administrative staff;
- Official delegations, subject to prior approval;
- Exhibitors and international participants; and personnel sponsored by Expo 2020.
- Residents of the UAE with a gold or silver residency permit;
- Freight and transit crews of foreign airlines;
- Entrepreneurs with an approval from the General Authority for Port, Border, and Free Zone Security, and heads of upper committees of the emergency, crisis, and disaster management teams of the Emirate;
- The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship classifies these employees as belonging to vital functions.
Post Your Comments