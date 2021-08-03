Mega Manhunt: Army uniformed suspects flee from Eagle-eyed Army personnel

Massive security breaches have occurred in Jammu ahead of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and also two weeks before Independence Day. The suspects were spotted at Mangal Market near Jammu’s Railway Station in Army uniforms. In response to the Army personnel approaching them to question them, the suspects fled.

The Republic Media Network has accessed the CCTV footage of the suspects fleeing the scene. Two suspects visited a barbershop, according to witnesses. The suspects ran away after Army personnel asked them to show their ID cards. Currently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are conducting searches to find out who the suspects are. Anil Gupta, a Defence Expert, has said that he is aware that Pakistan will attempt to carry out terrorist activities ahead of Abrogation Day or Independence Day this year. Pakistan-sponsored terror is targeting Jammu, he said.

‘There is a lot of intelligence inputs that before August 5 or closer to August 15, Pakistan is planning a big action somewhere in Jammu. Their target this time is Jammu because their repeated attempts to target Jammu have failed and they somehow believe that if Jammu is targeted it will trigger communal clashes, which is what Pakistan wants. This (two suspects) is a big security lapse and I hope they are caught soon otherwise there could be a problem,’ Brigadier Anil Gupta said.

Witnesses describe the incident as follows:

As this raises concerns about the possibility of something untoward, Jammu and Kashmir’s political parties like PDP and People’s Conference, which are led by Mufti, have demanded a security clearance from the state government. The Republic Media Network was able to speak with eyewitnesses who provided a first-hand account of the incident. Until that point, the army personnel had already been getting a haircut at the barbershop, one of the eyewitnesses said.

Read more: A closer look at religious identity, nationalism and tolerance in Indian society

‘He (Armyman) asked one of the suspects who he was. Someone told the suspect: ‘You don’t look like somebody from the military. Show me your ID. The suspects said they would get his ID from their bags. While the other suspect goes to get the ID card, the Armyman told the other suspect to stay. A second suspect pushed the Armyman, and both ran away. While the suspects were on the run, the soldier shouted to tell us to block them, but the eyewitnesses didn’t know what was going on because the suspects were also in army uniform,’ said one of the eyewitnesses.