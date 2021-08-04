Ram Temple to open for public by Dec. 2023. Here is all you need to know

Sources reported that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be finished by 2025 but it will be opened to the public from December 2023. The grand temple construction began a year ago on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the temple construction with holy rituals.

The Ram temple will allow pilgrims to visit alongside the building works by 2023-end, according to sources

In the temple, which will have three floors and five ‘mandaps’ or pavilions, neither steel nor bricks will be used. ‘The temple design was finalized considering the changes in the last three decades and the aspirations of devotees,’ said sources.

Here are some details about the temple:

– The temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide, and 20 feet high.

– The ground floor will contain 160 columns, the first floor 132 columns and the second floor 74 columns.

– The sanctum sanctorum or ‘Shikhar’ will be 161 feet above the ground floor.

– Rajasthan stone and marble will be used to construct the temple.

– A total of four lakh cubic feet of stone will be used to build the temple.

– In this plan, heritage structures such as ‘Kuber Tila’ and ‘Sita Koop’ are conserved and developed.

– Among the temple’s facilities are a pilgrim facilitation centre, a museum, archives, a research centre, an auditorium, a cattle shed, a place for rituals, an administrative building and rooms for priests.

– According to the soil and report, filled up debris upto a depth of 12 metres had been revealed and excavation work is on to clear it and fill it with concrete.

The site that was in a dispute for years after the 16th-century Babri mosque was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple for Lord Ram.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India, handed over the Ram temple site to Hindus and ordered that Muslims be given alternate site for a mosque.