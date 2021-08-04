UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, as well as all acts of terrorism, ‘in the strongest terms.’ The council also called the July 30 attack on the UN compound in Herat ‘deplorable’ in a resolution passed on Tuesday.

In the attack, an Afghan security forces guard was killed, and several others were injured.

The UNSC’s 15 members unanimously approved the press statement. The United Nations’ most powerful body urged the Afghan government and Taliban to ‘engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led, and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress toward a political settlement and ceasefire.’

According to the statement, ‘a sustainable peace can only be achieved through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire as well as an inclusive, just, and realistic political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan.’

The members reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict and that they are opposed to the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.

The statement came a day after a powerful blast rocked Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Tuesday, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

According to the country’s health ministry, at least three people were killed and seven others were injured in the attack and subsequent sporadic gunfire.

According to a senior security official, the blast was caused by a car bomb, and the apparent target was a member of parliament’s home.

According to diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, the council is expected to hold an open meeting on Friday to discuss the worsening security situation in Afghanistan.

The conflict between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has gotten more intense in recent months as US and NATO troops leave the war-torn country. The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.