‘Stop crying as you guys have made the whole country proud’: Prime minister consoles Indian women hockey team: Video

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on the Indian women’s hockey team after their historical performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team broke down during the telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, Prime Minister can be seen speaking to the team and some of the players broke down during the conversation. ‘You guys gave your blood and sweat. While it didn’t result in a medal, it has become an inspiration for all back home. None of you should cry or feel back. Please stop crying as you guys have made the whole country proud,’ said Prime Minister to the team.

‘We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team,’ said the PM.

#WATCH | Indian Women's hockey team breaks down during telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciates them for their performance at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n2eWP9Omzj — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

‘We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team,’ he further added.

The Indian eves created a new history by entering the semifinals at the Olympics. But the team lost to the World Number 2 Argentina by 2-1. The team also lost to Great Britain in a bronze play-off match by 3-4.