National capital announces reopening date for school classes 10,12

New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Sunday that schools in the national capital have been permitted to partially open for students of Class 10 and Class 12. In addition, schools, coaching centres and colleges will continue to be closed for teaching purposes.

In accordance with the DDMA order, schools will be open for admissions and practical activities for board exams. ‘Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exam,’ the DDMA order stated.

In addition, health checkup camps on school campuses are permitted to continue. ‘Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians,’ the order read.

On Saturday, the DDMA decided to allow the opening of weekly markets in the city starting on Monday, provided the vendors and visitors to follow Covid-19 guidelines.