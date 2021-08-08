State govt is working to create best environment for higher education, says Chief Minister

Jaipur: Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, stated on Sunday that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for higher education in the state. It has been two and a half years since 123 new government colleges were opened to give youth the opportunity of higher education close to their villages, he affirmed.

On Sunday, Gehlot took part in the foundation stone ceremony for the Jai Minesh Tribal University in Kota and the inauguration ceremony for the Tribal Meena Girls Hostel in Jaipur via video conference from his residence. He said the efforts of the All India Shri Meena Social and Educational Committee, Kota in spreading education to the tribal community and to other sections are impressive. Taking this step will lead to the educational and social development of youth. ‘During our previous government, in the year 2013, Urban Development Trust Kota had allotted 30 acres of land for this university at a concessional rate,’ he said. ‘It is a matter of happiness that today the foundation stone of this university building to be built at a cost of 15 crores has been laid,’ he added.

He hoped that construction would be finished soon so that the educational activities could begin. Further, he added that talented girls would benefit from the Meena Girls Hostel, which is spread across an area of 3,000 square metres. Gehlot reported that the state government has implemented the Mukhyamantri Anupriti Yojna to prepare professional courses and competitive examinations for meritorious students of the poor.

So as to promote girl-child education, the state government has announced in the budget that if there are more than 500 girls enrolled in class 11th and 12th of higher secondary schools, that school will be upgraded to a girls’ college. According to the CM, the Kalibai Bhil Meritorious Girls Scooty Scheme has been implemented for the meritorious girls.

Read also: National capital announces reopening date for school classes 10,12

The number of scooties has increased from 2,500 to more than 10,000 every year. Scooties would also be provided to the handicapped. As a result, about 13,000 scooters will be distributed every year. Shanti Dhariwal, minister of Urban Development, said All-India Shri Meena Social and Educational Committee operates girls hostels in Kota and Jaipur. A large number of girl students coming from rural environments are getting their benefit. He expressed hope that the initiative taken by the institution to establish Jai Meenesh University in Kota would be completed on time.

Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Minister of State for Higher Education, said that the state government has taken several major decisions to promote school and higher education in the state. 32 new girls’ colleges have opened in the last two and a half years.