Bombay HC cancels CET for class 11 admissions

Mumbai: On Tuesday (August), the Bombay High Court cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Class 11 in Maharashtra government schools. For Class 10 students, the CET was to be held physically on August 21.

A division bench comprising Justices R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla quashed the May 28 state government notification which said the CET would take place. ‘The state government does not have the power to issue such a notification and this court can intervene in an extreme case of gross injustice, such as this,’ the bench said.

Read also: Girl kills her mother over NEET studies issue

The state government had said that after they took the CET, students could choose their preferred colleges while applying for admission to Class 11. The court ordered the state government to start the admission process for Class 11 students based on their Class 10 marks and internal assessments, and complete it within six weeks.

The petition was filed by Ananya Patki, a student of Mumbai’s IES Orion School that is affiliated with the CICSE board, and four IGCSE students intervened in the matter.