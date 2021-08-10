Girl kills her mother over NEET studies issue

Thane: A 15-year-old girl allegedly strangled her mother with a karate belt after being scolded over her studies in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday (August 10). They claimed that the girl later tried to pass it off as an accident.

On July 30, the incident took place at their house in the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township. Her parents wanted her to become a doctor and enrolled her in NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) classes. The girl, however, did not desire to pursue a medical career, so she frequently quarreled with her 40-year-old mother, an official said. On July 27, the girl’s father scolded her for playing with her phone, so she left home and went to stay with an uncle close by.

According to the official, her mother went there and called her back, after which the girl told her she was fed up with the harassment over studies and would go to the police station to file a complaint. She then brought her daughter to a police station where they were counselled by the officers.

On July 30, she scolded the girl once again for the lack of progress in her studies. In their fight, the woman allegedly threatened the girl with a knife. Fearing that her mother was going to kill her, the girl pushed her, causing the woman to fall and injure her head from a corner of a bed. In a semi-conscious state, the woman grabbed a karate belt that was lying nearby. As soon as she saw that, the girl allegedly seized the belt and strangled her mother to death with it. The girl later sent a WhatsApp message to her father and uncle from her mother’s phone, stating, ‘I tried everything, I quit’. Then she locked the house and went outside. Over the phone, she told her father that her mother wasn’t opening the door. Her father informed her uncle, who went to their home. The official said he broke open the door and discovered the woman lying dead on the bed with the karate belt wrapped around her neck.

He said the police doubted the girl’s version and sent the body for postmortem, which revealed the woman died from a head injury and strangulation. The police suspected the girl had a role in the incident during their questioning of the family members. ‘We took her into confidence and she narrated what happened (the sequence of events),’ the official said. He said the teenager was arrested on Monday and a murder case was filed under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).