Actor Prakash Raj suffers an injury on set, heads for a surgery

Aug 10, 2021, 06:52 pm IST

Chennai: Prakash Raj took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 10) to reveal that he suffered a fall and ended up with a tiny fracture. He will be undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He assured his fans that there is nothing to worry about and asked them to keep him in their prayers. Prakash Raj was last seen playing one of the lead roles in Edhiri, a segment in Navarasa.

Recently, we had reported that Prakash Raj has been roped in to play an important role in Dhanush’s upcoming film with Mithran Jawahar titled Thiruchitrambalam. The actor was also present at the film’s pooja in Chennai on August 5. The film’s shooting commenced in Chennai last week.

Meanwhile, Prakash took to Twitter to reveal that he has sustained a tiny fracture. Sharing an update about his health, he wrote, “A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts (sic).”

Director Naveen, producer Bandla Ganesh and actor Nitin Satya wished him a speedy recovery.

Prakash Raj was last seen playing the lead role in director Bejoy Nambiar’s Edhiri, one of the nine short films in Navarasa. The actor has a slew of films in the pipeline at different stages of production. Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Ponniyin Selvan are the projects in Prakash Raj’s lineup.

