Country extends ban on passenger flights from India till September 21

Toronto: Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India until September 21. The ban was scheduled to expire on August 21. Canada imposed ban on flights from India on April 22 and this is the fifth extension of the ban.

‘This means passengers who depart India for Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain a valid Covid-19 pre-departure test from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada’, Transport Canada said.

The Transport Canada said that the decision was based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada. ‘The Canadian government continues to closely monitor the epidemiological situation, and will be working closely with the government of India and aviation operators to ensure appropriate procedures are put in place to enable a safe return of direct flights as soon as conditions permit’, said a statement issued by Transport Canada.

Earlier the authority had allowed fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents to enter Canada.