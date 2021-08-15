Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton discussing to collaborate for Netflix project, says reports

Washington: Despite rumours of tension within the royal family, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are considering collaborating on a Netflix project showcasing the charity work Kate does. According to US Weekly, ‘Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.’

‘Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them,’ the insider added.

According to Page Six, sources close to the royal family deny the report. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix with plans to produce, ‘documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. Reportedly, their first project will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports. The duo will also produce a family drama animated series about a 12-year-old girl’s adventures, tentatively titled Pearl.’

Those who are not familiar with the Duchess of Sussex’s spring interview with Oprah Winfrey will recall that she blamed the media for ‘inventing stories to fuel a faux sisterly feud’ between herself and Kate.