’75 days since I saw you last’: Actor Karan Mehra shares a throwback video of his son

New Delhi: Karan Mehra, who made headlines in June for a feud with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, recently posted an adorable video of his son Kavish on Instagram. The post revealed he had not seen his son for 75 days. In the caption, he wrote, ’75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting.’

In the video, Kavish, Karan’s son, can be seen wearing a red cap while smiling at the camera. The little one removes his cap and hands it to his father. Karan then puts the cap back on his head.

Nisha, Karan’s estranged wife, posted a cryptic post about faith and strength on Instagram in early August. This happened after the public became aware of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s domestic dispute.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, Nisha Rawal accused Karan of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs. An arrest was made and he was taken into custody for allegedly beating up his wife. Karan was released on bail later in the day.

Nisha Rawal made startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra during a media interview, stating that he had an extramarital affair and that he had accepted it after being confronted. According to Karan, his wife Nisha was the one who started the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. In an interview with India Today, he said that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while and were contemplating parting ways. The fight began when he refused to pay ‘huge’ alimony amounts demanded by his wife and her brother, he claimed.

After dating for about six years, the couple tied the knot on November 24, 2012. In 2017, the couple welcomed a son. Karan Mehra rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also participated in Bigg Boss 10 and is one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world.