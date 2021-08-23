‘Animal drug’ ivermectin is not approved for use in the treatment of COVID-19

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to people self-medicating with ivermectin tablets to treat COVID-19 symptoms, saying the FDA has not authorised the use of the drugs which were meant to treat infection in livestock.

‘You are not a horse,’ said the agency, reacting to reports from the Mississippi State Department of Health that people have been poisoned by ivermectin drugs, commonly used to de-worm cattle.’ You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,’ the FDA tweeted. ‘It’s perhaps not surprising that some consumers are looking at unconventional treatments’ in a state where only 37% of the population is fully vaccinated. Mississippi’s health department issued a warning that over 70 percent of the recent calls to the poison department were from people who took Ivermectin bought at livestock supply centres, Bloomberg reported.

‘These animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than a human,’ the FDA said in a statement. such high doses can be highly toxic in humans’, it added. According to the FDA, patients who overdose with ivermectin can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, problems with balance, seizures, coma and even death.