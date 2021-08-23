Egypt closes the Rafah border crossing with Gaza until further notice

Egypt will close the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip until further notice on Monday, according to Egyptian security sources. Hamas, the Palestinian group in control of Gaza, said Egypt had notified them of the closure in both directions. However, it did not provide any details.

In an escalation between Israel and Hamas on Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck Gaza sites following gunfire across Gaza’s border with Israel earlier in the day, according to two Egyptian security sources. The sole crossing between Egypt and Gaza is Rafah, where an Israeli-led blockade has severely restricted movement for years.

Earlier in February, Egypt opened the border crossing indefinitely in order to facilitate talks between Palestinian factions gathered in Cairo. In May, Egypt kept the Rafah crossing open during and after an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, delivering aid and construction materials through the crossing after negotiating a truce between the two sides.