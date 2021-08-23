Breaking News: Famous Actress Found Dead In Goa

Russian model and actress Alexandra Djavi, who earlier appeared in the Tamil film Kanchana 3, was found dead at her residence in Goa on Friday. She was 24 years old. Initially, a primary police investigation revealed that the actress might have committed suicide, however, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Apparently, locals in the village in North Goa where she was staying claim that Djavi was suffering from depression after her boyfriend left her a short while ago. In the days ahead, the police are likely to question him. The actress filed a police complaint in 2019 against a Chennai-based photographer who was later arrested for sexual harassment. According to reports, he will also be interrogated soon.

In Kanchana 3, Alexandra Djavi played the role of a revenge-seeking ghost. The horror-thriller was directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also played the main character. Other female leads in the film include Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya, Vedhika and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli.