Actor Nagarjuna’s wife wishes him a warm birthday, shares a pic

As actor Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates his 62nd birthday today, wishes pour in from all directions. Known for his successful Telugu movies, the superstar has fans throughout the country because of his charm and acting abilities. On top of the list of birthday wishes is a message from his wife, actress Amala Akkineni. In an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself with Nagarjuna, she wrote, ‘A special birthday wish on this day, good health, happiness, satisfaction and much to look forward to, my love. So blessed to be with you…Dearest Nag.’

As a doting wife, she made sure to thank all her followers for their love and support. ‘To all the fans and well-wishers sending their greetings – thank you and good wishes in return, stay safe.’ Fans left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments after seeing the photo of the happy couple.

Take a look at the pic:

The son of Nagarjuna and Amala, Akhil Akkineni, also shared a warm post on Instagram about his father. Akhil shared a photo of himself alongside his brother, actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, writing, ‘Your effortless approach to life is truly inspiring. Every moment with you is priceless, dear father. Wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead. Love always.’

Even Naga Chaitanya wrote a birthday note to his ‘king’. He shared a picture of the poster of his father’s next film, Bangarraju, writing, ‘Happy birthday to my King…So looking forward to sharing the screen with you again. To great health and happiness always…Thank you for being you. Lots of love.’ Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty will also star in the film.

Naga Chaitanya’s wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also wished him on this occasion. ‘No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena Nagarjuna mama.’

Previously, Nagarjuna was married to Lakshmi Daggubati, the daughter of veteran filmmaker D Ramanaidu. The couple had a son named Naga Chaitanya in 1986. He married Amala in 1992 after divorcing his first wife. She has worked with Nagarjuna in films such as Nirnayam and Shiva.