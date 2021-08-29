Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump

Tokyo: In the finals of the men’s high jump T45-T47 class at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Nishad Kumar jumped 2.06m to earn India’s second medal.

The Indian’s effort earned him a silver medal at the event. With his mark of 2.06m, he also set a new Asian record in the men’s T45-T47 high jump category.

Dallas Wise from the US also earned a silver as he cleared the same height of 2.06m as Nishad. Another American, Roderick Townsend, won the gold medal with a world record jump of 2.15m.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, he became the second Indian after Bhavina Patel to win a medal. Earlier in the day, the paddler had captured a silver medal after losing 3-0 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhouagainst in her final match.

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

