India to resume flight services with Bangladesh from Sept 3 under air bubble agreement

New Delhi: Under the air bubble agreement between India and Bangladesh signed last year to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods, the Ministry of Civil Aviation began operating flights between the two countries this week.

Airlines of both countries have the ability to operate flights internationally with certain restrictions under a bilateral air bubble pact in the event of a COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Civil Aviation of India, along with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), have decided to restart flights under the air bubble arrangement between Bangladesh and India.

The Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Bangladesh have resumed operations since August 10 following the lifting of the countrywide lockdown in both countries. The 15 IVACs in Bangladesh will accept all applications except for tourist visas, according to a statement of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, earlier, has temporarily suspended operations at all its visa centres in Bangladesh due to a lockdown implemented by the Bangladesh government from April 14.

There are reports that over 3,500 Bangladeshis travel to India daily on average and that over 10 percent of them go for medical purposes. In terms of foreigners coming to India for medical purposes, 45 percent are from Bangladesh, according to the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.