Girl posts nude pictures on social media: Parents suffer heart attack!

When the family became concerned about the teen’s behavior, they called 181. Her parents provided her with a separate room and a mobile phone for her online studies. The teen began to take pictures of her naked body and post the images on social media. Aside from following her on social media, she also asked her cousins to follow her and post their pictures on social media.

As soon as the relatives informed her parents of what had happened, both her father and mother experienced heart attacks. In spite of their recovery, she continued to post indecent images on the web. A counselor then had a conversation with the girl and made her aware that posting nude pictures online is a cybercrime. In response, the girl promised not to post any similar pictures in the future and even deleted her account. She also told the counselors that she would only use her mobile phone for studying. The girl’s parents have now recovered.