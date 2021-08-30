The new regime in Afghanistan will not threaten India :Taliban

As a regional power, India will not be threatened by the new Afghan regime, the Taliban’s spokesperson told India Today. In an exclusive interview, Zabihullah Mujahid recalled India’s good relations with Afghanistan and said the new government formed under the Taliban would want good relations with India.

When asked about reports suggesting the Taliban were siding with Pakistan against India, he said such reports were baseless. Infidel said the Taliban would not have any reason to threaten any other country. He added that India would be safe from the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid had said that the Taliban view Pakistan as their ‘second home’ in a statement on August 26. ‘Pakistan and Afghanistan share borders. The people of both countries mix, and we are looking forward to deepening our cooperation with Pakistan,’ he said in an interview with Pakistan’s ARY News.

The leader also said that the Taliban want countries to open embassies in Afghanistan. He expressed his desire that all countries maintain positive relations with Afghanistan by having ambassadors present. According to him, the talks between the Taliban and Panjshir resistance forces are continuing. ‘Neither side has yet reached an agreement. It’s impossible to predict what will happen later, but we rarely resort to war,’ the leader concluded.