ISS astronauts enjoy floating pizza party: Check out more…

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) decided to have a pizza party, and we bet it wasn’t like how we usually enjoy it. Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut onboard the International Space Station, shared a video of himself and fellow astronauts enjoying a ‘floating pizza party’. As it was a one-of-a-kind pizza party, the video has left netizens quite surprised as well as fascinated. In an extremely viral video posted on social media, a group of astronauts are seen making pizza with all the ingredients floating in the air and eating it later.

They had to firmly hold the ingredients together in order to make the pizza. In the end, the video shows them all floating and sharing pizzas. 'It's almost like Saturday night on Earth floating with friends eating pizza', wrote Pesquet in the caption.

Social media users have been captivated by the video’s uniqueness as it went viral. Since being uploaded, it has already garnered more than 7 lakh views.