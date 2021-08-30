DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSmembers and peopleInternationalPoliticsCrime

The former aide to Osama bin Laden has returned to Afghanistan

Aug 30, 2021, 03:56 pm IST

Amin-ul-Haq, one of the top al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan, was reported to be returning to his native province of Nangarhar after it fell to the Taliban. He was a close aide to former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

Amin-ul-Haq was the security head of Osama bin Laden in Tora Bora. The two became close during Abdullah Azzam’s time at Maktaba Akhidmat during the 1980s.

