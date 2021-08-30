The former aide to Osama bin Laden has returned to Afghanistan

Amin-ul-Haq, one of the top al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan, was reported to be returning to his native province of Nangarhar after it fell to the Taliban. He was a close aide to former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, a major al-Qaeda player in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden security in charge in Tora Bora, returns to his native Nangarhar province after it fell to the Taliban. Dr. Amin became close to OBL in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam in Maktaba Akhidmat. pic.twitter.com/IXbZeJ0nZE — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 30, 2021

Read more: Taliban fighters surround a TV anchor as he gives a message of peace

Amin-ul-Haq was the security head of Osama bin Laden in Tora Bora. The two became close during Abdullah Azzam’s time at Maktaba Akhidmat during the 1980s.