Instagram requires users to share birth dates for youth safety

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook Inc, will require users to confirm their birth dates as part of an effort to develop additional safety features for young people, the social media app announced on Monday.

Instagram has considered developing a version of its program for children under the age of 13, prompting senators to call on Facebook to abandon the plans, saying that the social media company ‘has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms.’

In a blog post, Instagram stated that the information will be used to ‘ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group.’ Last month, the company said that when users under the age of 16 join the platform, they will be automatically assigned to a private account.

When users open Instagram, the app will prompt them for their birth dates and then display many pop-up notifications if they do not enter their birth dates. Instagram has stated that users will be forced to enter their birth date at some time in the future in order to continue using the service. Only Instagram users who have never posted their birthday on the app will be affected by the changes.

Instagram also added that it was aware that certain users may provide a bogus birth date and it was working on a new technology to address the problem.