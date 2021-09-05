Common people unable to afford quality legal advice: CJI Ramana

New Delhi: NV Ramana, the Chief Justice of India, stated on Saturday that exorbitant corporate fees had left lakhs of Indians without access to competent legal assistance. He also emphasised the country’s tough judicial difficulties, such as inadequate infrastructure, a lack of administrative personnel and a large number of judicial vacancies.

Addressing an event organised by the Bar Council of India to honour him, CJI NV Ramana also remarked that the bulk of women advocates struggle in the profession and very few women find representation at the top. After 75 years of independence, one would anticipate at least 50% female participation at all levels, yet the Supreme Court bench has just 11% female presence, he added.

Since its inception on January 26, 1950, the Supreme Court has had just a handful of female judges. Only eight women had been appointed to the Supreme Court before Justices Kohli, Nagarathna and Trivedi, commencing with Justice M Fathima Beevi in 1989.

The CJI further said: ‘Common people cannot afford quality legal advice at corporate prices, which is an area of concern. Even though we are strongly providing access to justice, lakhs of people in India are unable to approach courts to seek remedy.’

‘The judicial system is facing difficult challenges like deficient infrastructure, shortage of administrative staff & huge vacancies of judges. India needs National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation. During my high court days, I’ve seen that women don’t have toilets,’ he added.

Speaking about the shortcomings in the judiciary, the Chief Justice of India stated that he has created a detailed report based on information gathered from every part of the nation, outlining how many court buildings, rooms, and amenities the Bar and women attorneys require. ‘After one week, I will present it to the law minister,’ he confirmed.