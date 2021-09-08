Bobby Deol wins Best actor award for ‘Aashram’

Mumbai: The Governer of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, felicitated Bobby Deol and Debina Bonnerjee at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021. Bobby Deol was awarded the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series Aashram, while Debina was awarded the Social Media Influencer Award.

Bobby said of the award: ‘It’s an honour to receive the Best Actor OTT Star award for my web series ‘Aashram’ at the 27th Sol Lions Gold Awards 2021. I would like to thank the makers of the show for their amazing work, gripping story line and their belief in me for playing the character of Baba Nirala! All I can say is that it is only onwards and upwards from here so thank you to the team of Lions Club Of Mumbai for this award.’

Debina expressed her gratitude, saying: ‘I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award.’

Attendees at the awards function at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday evening included Army officials, dignitaries and notable Bollywood personalities.