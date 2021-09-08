Actress Alankrita Sahai robbed at knifepoint

Chandigarh: Model-turned-actress Alankrita Sahai was robbed of Rs 6.50 lakh at knifepoint after being taken as hostage at her rented in Sector-27 here on Tuesday. Around 12.30 pm, three masked individuals forced their way into her second-floor apartment in a three-storey building.

Sahai purchased furniture items from Kharar a few days back and some of it was delivered to her rented accommodation on Sunday. She believes one of the robbers had visited her home when the furniture was delivered. According to her, one of the robbers took her ATM card and returned it after withdrawing Rs 50k. At that point, two others were keeping an eye on her.

When Sahai shouted for help, the robbers escaped by jumping from the balcony. They first landed on the balcony of the first floor and then jumped on the ground floor before running away. The first floor of the building was occupied by tenants. Sahai locked herself in the washroom out of fear.

Senior police officers including SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, crime branch Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and others rushed to the scene. The nearby CCTV cameras captured images of culprits.

Bansal said, ‘The victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house. The entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knifepoint. We have registered a case and have important leads.’ Sources said, ‘Sahai reported to the police that she had taken the flat on rent for her parents who stay in Delhi. They were scheduled to be there in a couple of days. She reported that verbal arguments were exchanged between her and one of the persons, who came to deliver the furniture on Sunday.’

The police sent two separate teams, one to Kharar and the other to Mohali, to verify who was sent to deliver the furniture.