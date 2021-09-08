Human skull found in Sadhvi’s bag at MP airport

Indore: On Tuesday, Indore police said they stopped a religious leader from boarding a flight after a human skull was found in her baggage. Rahul Sharma, aerodrome police station in-charge, said Sadhvi Yogmata, of Ujjain, was to board a Delhi-bound flight on Monday.

Security personnel asked her to open a bag during luggage scanning, and they were amazed to find a skull inside. ‘Police questioned the Sadhvi. She said it was of her late Guru and she was on her way to Haridwar to immerse it along with other remains in the Ganga,’ Mr. Sharma said.

As she had no permission to bring on board human skulls or other mortal remains, she was not allowed to board. After the police recorded her statement, she was allowed to go, he said.