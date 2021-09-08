Schedule of Team India’s tour to England announced

London: England and Wales Cricket Board announced the full schedule of India’s tour to England. Team India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in England in July next year.
The Indian team is playing a five day test series against England with the last match slated to start September 10.
‘For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand. We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three Test Matches’, said ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison.
As per the schedule released by the ECB, India will begin the T20 International series at the Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). A three-match ODI series follows with games at Edgbaston (July 9), the Oval (July 12) and the Lord’s (July 14).
