Pak govt introduces new dress code for teachers

Islamabad: Teachers are requested not to wear jeans, t-shirts, and tights by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). Additionally, the order stated that teachers should not wear jeans and t-shirts. The order has already been sent to the colleges and schools.

Haircuts, beard trimming, nail trimming, bathing, and the use of essential oils are among hygiene criteria. This order stipulates that these standards must be followed during office hours, during official meetings, and wherever on campus they occur.

In the classroom, all teachers must wear a teaching gown, and in the laboratory, they must wear a lab coat. Teachers are prohibited from wearing tights other than jeans. A decent salwar kameez, trousers, shirt, and shawl are needed. Make sure you wear a hijab or scarf when you are out. During the rainy season, teachers can wear coats, blazers, sweaters and shawls. Additionally, it should be in a decent color and design. Teachers are not permitted to wear slippers.