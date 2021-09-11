Chief Minister submits resignation

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Rupani was accompanied by four ministers. Even though the real reason behind his resignation is unclear, reports suggest that his alleged differences with the party may have compelled him to step down as the CM.

‘I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat’s CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi’s leadership. I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party’, said Rupani.

Rupani was sworn in as Chief Minister in December 2017.