Tokyo marathon postponed to March 2022

Tokyo: Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced that the event has been postponed to March, 2022. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in Japan.

Earlier the Japan government had extended the state of emergency imposed in Tokyo and its neighborhoods till September 30 as the country is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyo marathon was scheduled in March this year. Later the Foundation postponed it to October,2021. Around 38,000 runners including top athletes had registered for the event. The 2020 Tokyo marathon was held in March with only 200 elite runners.

Earlier in August, Japanese Grand Prix scheduled to be held on October was cancelled.