Shilpa Shetty shares post on ‘new endings’, ‘bad decisions’ amid Raj Kundra controversy

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book on Saturday that discussed ‘bad decisions’ and a ‘new ending’. This comes amid the ongoing porn racket controversy surrounding her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

Shilpa shared a picture of a quote from Carl Bard on her Instagram Stories. The quote read, ‘Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.’ Shilpa Shetty shared a chapter entitled ‘New endings’. The excerpt read, ‘We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt. If only we’d been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyze it.’

It continued, ‘But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.’ Shilpa didn’t caption it, but she attached a red heart sticker.

Shilpa made this post after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Katra. Her Instagram posts showed glimpses of her journey to the shrine. She rode a horse to reach the shrine and as her friend chanted ‘Jai mata di’, she had responded with ‘jai’ and ‘Jaesi mata ki iccha (Whatever God wishes)’. Her Vaishno Devi pilgrimage coincided with the filing of a supplementary chargesheet by the Mumbai Police crime branch against Raj. Raj and 11 other people were arrested by police on July 19 for allegedly creating pornographic movies.

According to Shilpa’s statement to the Mumbai Police, ‘Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to.’

In the meantime, Shilpa has returned as one of the judges of Super Dancer 4 alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur after taking a break after Raj’s arrest. The last time fans saw her was on Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash.