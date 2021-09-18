Chennai startup Agnikul Cosmos to test its systems at ISRO centres

Chennai: City-based rocket start-up has been granted permission to test its single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine and related systems at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the organisation announced on Friday.

Agnikul Cosmos and the Department of Space on Friday declared the inking of the Framework MoU in this regard. According to the MoU, Agnikul Cosmos has access to ISRO’s facilities and expertise for the development and testing of its rockets.

The Framework MoU was drafted in consultation with IN-SPACe Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka. After signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Skyroot Aerospace on September 11, this is the second MoU signed by the Department of Space with a rocket maker.