‘Let PM celebrate his birthday everyday’: Congress leader P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over decline in Covid vaccination. The former union minister accused that the daily vaccinations declined after the record vaccinations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Sharing the data, Chidambaram said, ‘Now you know what I meant when I said let PM celebrate his birthday every’, tweeted Chidambaram, sharing the vaccination data.

Also Read: ‘Everyone must stand together and speak out against jihadists’: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Earlier Congress MP Rahul Gandhi mocked the union government by saying that the ‘event is over’. He also shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days as per data from the Cowin website to show the decline in vaccinations after the record.

Earlier on Friday, more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.