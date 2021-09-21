Sadananda Gowda files police complaint over his viral lewd video, says ‘it’s fake’

Former Union Minister and prominent BJP leader, DV Sadananda Gowda has filed a cybercrime case against a modified lewd video that has gone popular on social media. Gowda clarified it on Twitter that a morphed video of him was created by his ‘adversaries with vested interest to malign his impeccable image.’

‘Dear well-wishers, a morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform you that it is not me in the video; it is created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with a vested interest,’ he tweeted.

I have also filed a complaint with the cyber crime police. I have faith, the culprits will be nabbed soon. 2/3 — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) September 19, 2021

The court has also issued an injunction in favour of the MP from Bengaluru North, which specifies that anyone who forwards or uploads the content would be prosecuted under relevant sections of the law. ‘If you know of anyone doing the same, kindly inbox me,’ Gowda added.

Also Read: Tourism industry in Goa seeks SOPs before lifting ban on foreign tourists

The former Karnataka CM also expressed his displeasure with the viral video, accusing ‘malefactors, who are upset by his rise on the political front’ of publishing the phoney and vulgar video in order to bring him down.