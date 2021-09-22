‘Lord Ram not real, Ramayan not a true story’: Former Bihar CM stirs up a controversy

New Delhi: On Wednesday (September 22) former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi sparked a controversy when he said he doesn’t believe Lord Ram to be a historical figure, and Ramayan is purely mythological. The president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) said, ‘I don’t believe the Ramayan is a true story, and I do not believe that Lord Ram was a great historical figure’.

In spite of this, Manjhi said he admired the teachings of Ramayan, saying its lessons provide valuable learning. In Madhya Pradesh, Ramayan has been included in the academic curriculum, but Manjhi’s statement comes after discussions regarding incorporating Ramayan into it. He was subsequently hammered by politicians from different parties after making his remarks.

Read more: ‘Millennial Symbol’: Golden Avocado Toast Available For Rs 22 Crores!

State BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel said that no one can erase the existence of Lord Rama and the relevance of Ramayana from our society. He said that people who do not believe in Lord Ram need to read Ramaya. Both the RJD and the Congress criticized the statement, saying that Lord Ram’s relevance should not be questioned.