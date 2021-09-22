‘Millennial Symbol’: Golden Avocado Toast Available For Rs 22 Crores!

The avocado generation is here, and we’re just living it. German artist Tim Bengel has created the ‘world’s most expensive’ avocado toast. The sculpture is entirely made of gold. Sculptural sandwich appraised at $3 million includes 27 parts, including five tomato slices, arugula leaves, avocado strips, and two pumpkin seed bagel halves, according to the New York Post. One of the auspicious avocado slices on the shining stack is estimated to be worth $14,000.

For the artist, avocado toast symbolizes millennial culture. A symbol of wealth, fitness, health, and status. We can’t really argue with Bengel’s description of the stuff as ‘Green Gold’. The piece, titled ‘Who Wants To Live Forever?’, was recently on display at the Avocado Club, a pro-avocado venue during Berlin Art Week.

On Instagram, he posted a video montage that shows the 3-D design and printing process required to fabricate such detailed metalwork. ‘For me, the avocado is a symbol of the Millennial generation. In this work, I want to capture the Zeitgeist,’ the subtitles read.

Bengel’s fascination with using gold as an artistic material is evident in his latest work. The sculpture will be available for purchase through Galerie Rother and will tour the US starting in Miami. Reports from Statista indicate that avocado demand ‘increased six-fold to over 2.6 billion pounds of the berry being consumed by Americans in 2020,’ providing evidence of avocado’s meteoric rise over the last three decades.