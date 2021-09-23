IRCTC to launch ‘Ramayana Circuit special trains’

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to relaunch its ‘Ramayana Circuit special trains’. The new special trains will run in addition to the first announced train, which will start on 7 November.

The trains will start from Madurai, Pune, Shri Ganganagar, and Ahmedabad in the month of November and January. The first additional train will start on November 16 and the second and third train will start on November 25 and November 27 respectively. The fourth train will start its journey on January 20.

The First special train will have two types of accommodation–1st AC and 2nd AC with features such as two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The ticket rate is at Rs 82,950. The ticket charge include journey in AC class, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

All additional special trains will have sleeper and 3 AC class coaches. The package price of this tour is a minimum of Rs 7,560 and the maximum is Rs 16,065 .