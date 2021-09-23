Vistara announces new direct flight from Delhi

New Delhi: Vistara has announced that it will operate a special, non-stop flight between Delhi and Paris from November 7. The special flight will be operated under the ‘air bubble’ deal between India and France.

The service will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays. The Tata Group owned airline will use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the service. The flight will provide full flatbeds, three cabins with human centric lighting, dimmable windows, personal storage compartment for the passengers. The ticket price for the round trip will be at Rs 40,499.

Bookings for the flight are now open and can be done through Vistara’s website, application (android and iOS), Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.