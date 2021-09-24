Realme launches Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i smartphones in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched its Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i smartphones and 32-inch Smart TV Neo in India on Friday. Both the smartphones will be available in the country from October 7 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other online retail channels.

Realme Narzo 50A runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels ) waterdrop-style notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. The internal memory of 128 GB can be expanded up to 256 GB.

It has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro lens and a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The company claims that it has 6,000mAh battery which will offer 53 days standby, 48 hour of calling, 111 hours of Spotify, 27 hours of YouTube, 26 hours of WhatsApp, and 8 hours of gaming. The phone is priced at Rs 11,499 for 4 GB+64 GB and Rs 12,499 for 4 GB+128 GB. It is available in two colour options- Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green.

The Realme Narzo 50i has a 6.5-inch display with 89.5% screen-to-body ratio and is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC. It has a 4GB RAM and offers up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. The inbuilt storage is expandable up to 256 GB. The phone has two camera which includes an 8-megapixel AI rear camera and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera. The Realme Narzo 50i packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer 43 days of standby time.

The phone is available in Mint Green and Carbon Black .Realme Narzo 50i is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32G B storage and Rs. 8,499 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model.