Former UPSC topper Tina Dabi’s sister Ria bags AIR 15 in civil services exam

Former UPSC topper Tina Dabi’s younger sister, Ria Dabi, placed 15th in the UPSC Civil Services 2020 examination, which had its final results announced on Friday.

Tina Dabi was the UPSC Civil Services 2015 topper; the results were released in 2016. Her achievement was widely lauded as she was the first Dalit woman to pass the Civil Services examination. Sharing the news on Instagram, Dabi wrote: ‘I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi has got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam.’

Ria, like her older sister Tina, attended Lasy Shri Ram College of Delhi University. Tina Dabi is currently stationed in Rajasthan, while Ria lives in Delhi.

Tina Dabi made headlines not just for being the first Dalit UPSC topper, but also for her marriage to another UPSC topper, Athar Amir Khan. Their union was lauded as a model of social peace and several politicians were present at the couple’s wedding parties. Tina Dabi and Athar filed for amicable divorce in a Jaipur family court in November 2020. The couple divorced in August this year.

The final result of the Civil Services test 2020 was released by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday. Shubham Kumar, a B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay, has topped the list, with Jagriti Awasthi, a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT, Bhopal, acquired second place.

There are 13 males and 12 women among the top 25 applicants, which include graduate degrees in Engineering, Humanities, Commerce and Medical Science from prestigious schools such as IIT, BITS, NSUT, DTU, JIPMER, Delhi University, Mumbai University and others.