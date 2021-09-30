Motorola launched Moto Tab G20 in India: Know specifications and price

Mumbai: Motorola has launched new mid-range tablet ‘Moto Tab G20′ in India. This is the first tablet launched by Motorola. The new tab will be available for purchase from Flipkart from October 2nd.

The tab is powered with MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor mated with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 OS. It also features an 8-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels.

The tab has a 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera without flash storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that is said to offer 15 hours of video playback and 18 hours of web browsing usage. it also offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant.