Unvaccinated Delhi govt employees to be sent on leave from Oct 16

New Delhi: DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) issued an order making it mandatory for every Delhi government employee to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15. The order states that the employees will not be allowed to attend offices, and their absence from work will be counted as leave if they do not comply.

The order stated that all government employees working in departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), local bodies, and educational institutions under the government of the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi, including front line workers, health workers, and teachers and other staff working in schools and colleges, should get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15, 2021, according to the prevailing guidelines and protocols for vaccinating.

Read also: ‘I’m being attacked, rumours claiming affairs & abortions led to divorce’: Samantha

Government employees, health workers, front line workers, teachers, and other educators who have not been immunized by 15.10.2021 will not be allowed access to their respective offices, healthcare institutions, and educational institutions from 16.10.2021 onwards until they have received the first dose vaccination. A period of absence from duty shall be treated as ‘on leave’ until the first dose of vaccination is administered.

The heads of departments are responsible for monitoring the process and verifying each employee’s vaccination claim. According to a government official, more than 90% of government employees have taken the vaccine.