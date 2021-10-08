‘I’m being attacked, rumours claiming affairs & abortions led to divorce’: Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently got separated from Naga Chaitanya, issued a powerful statement as a response to speculation. Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed rumours of ‘affairs’, family planning and alleged abortions, calling them ‘false’. She thanked her fans for showing their support for her after she and Naga announced their separation, writing: ‘Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.’

The 43-year-old actress requested time to ‘heal’, she also insisted that nothing would bring her down. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split last week through their respective Instagram accounts.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father, responded to the separation announcement in a tweet, writing: ‘With a heavy heart, let me say this – what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May god bless them both with strength.’

The announcement of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation came just a few days before their fourth wedding anniversary on October 6.