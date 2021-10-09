Airtel announces Rs 6000 cashback for purchasing a phone

New Delhi: Telecom service provider in the country, Bharati Airtel has launched a new offer for it’s customers. Under the new scheme named ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone programme’, Airtel customers will get a cashback of Rs 6000 for buying a new smartphone.

For getting the cashback, airtel customers must recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above for 36 months. Customers will get Rs 2,000 after 18 months and Rs 4000 will be given once they completed 36 months. Around 150 smartphones up to the price of Rs 12,000 are included in the offer.

They will also receive a one-time free screen replacement from Servify in the event of damage. The screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App. Airtel customers must enroll through the app within 90 days after buying the new phone.

Prepaid customers of Airtel will also receive free Wynk Music subscription and a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.