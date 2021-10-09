Tata Motors to launch ‘Punch’ on October 28: Know features and price

Mumbai: Tata motors announced the launching date of its’ new SUV, Tata Punch. The new sports utility vehicle will be launched on October 28. The carmakers unveiled the new SUV on October 4. The midsized SUV is priced between Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 8.5 lakhs.

Customer can book the new car by paying Rs 21,000. Tata is offering 4 variants of the SUV-Adventure, Pure, Accomplished and Creative.

The SUV is powered with a 1.2 litre Revtron naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing peak torque of 113 Nm and power of 86 Ps. The car has 187mm ground clearance and 370 mm water wading capacity. Tata Punch also has a boot space of 366 ltr.

The Tata Punch is equipped with LED DRL, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 6-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift. It also features semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT.